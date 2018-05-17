You are here
US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus
Some forex strategists believe current USD rally offers good opportunity to pick up Aussie, sterling and euro
Singapore
THE US dollar is currently having a good run but there appears to be no consensus on its outlook.
But on balance, more seem to agree that now may be a good time to buy battered currencies such as the Aussie, sterling and euro as they may begin to recover with improving
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg