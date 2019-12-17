US: Dow dips at open; S&P 500, Nasdaq slightly higher

THE blue-chip Dow Jones dipped at the opening bell on Tuesday, pressured by a fall in shares of Boeing as the crisis around its 737 MAX jet deepened, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes eked out gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.14 points or 0.05 per cent at the open to 28,221.75.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.95 points or 0.12 per cent at 3,195.40, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 15.24 points or 0.17 per cent to 8,829.47.