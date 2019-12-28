You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Dow edges to record, but Nasdaq winning streak ends

Sat, Dec 28, 2019 - 6:13 AM

nz_nyse_281228.jpg
The Dow finished at a fresh record on Friday following a sleepy session, but the Nasdaq declined, ending a streak of 10 straight records.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The Dow finished at a fresh record on Friday following a sleepy session, but the Nasdaq declined, ending a streak of 10 straight records.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished down 0.2 per cent at 9,006.62.

But the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.1 per cent to 28,645.26, its second straight record. The broad-based S&P 500 ended essentially unchanged at 3,240.02.

Analysts have attributed the latest run of records to upbeat investor sentiment based on a lower risk of recession in the immediate future, a mellowing of US-China trade tensions and accommodative monetary policy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Stocks have followed a nearly unbroken line upward since early October, drifting higher much of this week amid low trading volumes in the period between the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

SEE ALSO

US: Nasdaq ends above 9,000 for 1st time, Dow also hits record

"It's a market that's gotten used to the fact that a lot of the things that were concerning last year feel better this year," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

Still, some market watchers expect a pullback in the foreseeable future in light of the market's nearly unbroken run higher. Stocks have risen to higher-than-normal valuations as a result of the run.

Analysts say such a retreat would be natural due to technical trading factors, although it could also be sparked by an unexpected negative news event, such as a sharpening of US-China trade tensions.

Among individual companies, The Michaels Companies surged 32.9 per cent as it announced that Walmart e-commerce executive Ashley Buchanan would join the arts, crafts and framing retailer as chief executive in January.

AFP

BREAKING

Dec 28, 2019 06:26 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil posts longest run of weekly gains since April

[NEW YORK] Oil posted the longest run of weekly gains since April as prices followed equities higher and a...

Dec 28, 2019 06:20 AM
Stocks

Europe: Markets ends festive week at fresh record highs

[BENGALURU] European stocks wrapped up a holiday-thinned week at record highs on Friday as growing hopes that a Sino...

Dec 28, 2019 05:50 AM
Brunch

Betting on tomorrow's winners: thematic investing

IMAGINE investing in a good story. A big story, tracing the arc of a megatrend - not just a cycle - that will propel...

Dec 27, 2019 11:52 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, drift to new records

WALL Street stocks added to records early Friday, drifting higher following benign economic and trade news that has...

Dec 27, 2019 11:13 PM
Companies & Markets

TT International granted 3-month extension of moratorium, long-stop date

TT International announced late on Friday that the court has granted an extension of the moratorium and long-stop...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly