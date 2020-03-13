You are here

US: Dow ends 10% lower, joining global rout on virus fears

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 6:03 AM

Wall Street stocks endured another bruising rout on Thursday, joining a global selloff as emergency measures by central banks failed to douse mounting recession fears due to the coronavirus.
[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks endured another bruising rout on Thursday, joining a global selloff as emergency measures by central banks failed to douse mounting recession fears due to the coronavirus.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 21,197.90, its lowest point of the day and a loss of around 2,350 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 plunged 9.5 per cent to 2,479.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also tumbled 9.5 per cent to 7,195.64.

