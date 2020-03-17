You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Dow ends session 12.9% down as virus slams economy

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 6:07 AM

nz_nyse_170327.jpg
Wall Street stocks had their worst day since 1987 on Monday, joining the global market carnage as the coronavirus outbreak shut down a widening part of the US and global economy.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks had their worst day since 1987 on Monday, joining the global market carnage as the coronavirus outbreak shut down a widening part of the US and global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 12.9 per cent, or nearly 3,000 points, at 20,188.52.

The broad-based S&P 500 dove 12.0 per cent to 2,386.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.3 per cent to 6,904.59.

The losses were the most substantial since worries over a coronavirus-induced recession became the market's preoccupation over the last three weeks or so.

President Donald Trump, for the first time, said the US economy "may be" heading into a recession, acknowledging an outcome that an increasing number of economists are expecting.

SEE ALSO

Europe locks down over virus, Trump warns of months-long fight

"The market will take care of itself," Mr Trump told reporters at a briefing. "The market will be very strong as soon as we get rid of the virus."

Monday's dreary session came after the Federal Reserve announced a series of emergency measures Sunday night, including lowering interest rates to a range of 0-0.25 per cent, where they were during the 2008 global financial crisis, and removing reserve requirements to allow banks to use cash backstops to meet unexpected funding needs.

"There is a pyramid of uncertainty," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist for Prudential Financial. "And the markets are responding to that."

Boeing, encumbered by the crises over the grounding of the 737 MAX and a major slowdown in air travel, led the Dow lower, shedding a whopping 23.8 per cent.

Other big losers included Chevron, Intel, Home Depot, McDonald's and UnitedHealth Group, all of which fell by more than 15 per cent.

But the session did include some winners, including Clorox, which jumped 4.1 per cent amid strong demand for cleaning supplies and Kroger, which advanced 1.3 per cent as more consumer throng to supermarket to stock up.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Europe locks down over virus, Trump warns of months-long fight

[WASHINGTON] France was ordered into lockdown on Monday as Europe closed its borders in the latest drastic attempt...

Mar 17, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Canada closes border to most foreigners

[OTTAWA] Canada is closing its borders to most foreigners - excluding Americans - in a bid to stem the coronavirus...

Mar 17, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

German biotech firm denies Trump vaccine offer

[BERLIN] A German biotech firm on Monday flatly denied newspaper reports that US president Donald Trump had offered...

Mar 17, 2020 06:56 AM
Transport

Global airlines slash flights as US carriers seek US$50b bailout

[NEW YORK] Major world airlines on Monday announced further deep cuts to service as the worsening coronavirus crisis...

Mar 17, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

EU finance ministers forgo using fiscal 'firepower' for now

[BRUSSELS] EU finance ministers pledged on Monday to fight the coronavirus "war" that is destroying their economies...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.