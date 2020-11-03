US: Dow ends up 1.6% ahead of Election Day

Wall Street stocks climbed on Monday on the eve of the US elections, winning back a fraction of last week's rout that concluded the market's worst week and month since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the major indices, advancing 1.6 per cent to 26,925.05.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent to 3,310.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.4 per cent to 10,957.61.

AFP