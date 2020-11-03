You are here

US: Dow ends up 1.6% ahead of Election Day

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 6:10 AM

Wall Street stocks climbed on Monday on the eve of the US elections, winning back a fraction of last week's rout that concluded the market's worst week and month since March.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the major indices, advancing 1.6 per cent to 26,925.05.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent to 3,310.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.4 per cent to 10,957.61.

AFP

