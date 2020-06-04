You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Dow ends up 2.1%, extending rally on recovery hopes

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 6:02 AM

nz_nyse_040633.jpg
Wall Street stocks surged on Wednesday, again betting on an economic rebound in the United States following coronavirus shutdowns and shrugging off rising tensions with China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks surged on Wednesday, again betting on an economic rebound in the United States following coronavirus shutdowns and shrugging off rising tensions with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 2.1 per cent, or around 525 points, at 26,269.89.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.4 per cent to 3,122.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 9,682.91, moving to within striking distance of its all-time high.

Payrolls firm ADP showed the US shed another 2.8 million jobs in May, following nearly 20 million job losses in April.

Yet the losses were below the nine million expected by economists, who have been predicting a rebound in employment thanks to states' moves to reopen and a massive government rescue package that has allowed some companies to retain or rehire workers.

SEE ALSO

US: Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

A survey of the services industry by the Institute of Supply Management also showed contraction again in May, although the extent of the slowdown was less than the prior month.

While most economic data remains "dismal," the reports "are becoming less bad at the margins," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"Absent a second wave (of the coronavirus), the US economy is gaining strength, albeit slowly," Mr Krosby added.

Besides the weak data, investors also looked past a US order to suspend all flights by Chinese airlines into and out of the United States in the latest example of growing friction between the world's two largest economies.

The session has been especially buoyant for companies expected to benefit from the recovery.

These include industrial companies like Boeing, up 13 per cent, oil giant Exxon Mobil, up 4.1 per cent, and banks, including JPMorgan Chase, which surged 5.4 per cent.

Among other companies, Warner Music made a successful debut on the Nasdaq, rising 20.5 per cent after an initial public offering raised US$1.9 billion.

Zoom Video won 7.6 per cent after it reported that quarterly revenue more than doubled to US$328.2 million as usage jumped due to coronavirus shutdowns.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Putin declares state of emergency over Siberian fuel spill

[MOSCOW] Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a state of emergency and criticised a subsidiary of...

Jun 4, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

China-EU summit in Germany postponed due to coronavirus

[BERLIN] A summit planned for September in Leipzig, Germany, between China and the European Union has been postponed...

Jun 4, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Trump still obese, but free of hydroxychloroquine side effects: White House

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump did not suffer side effects from his controversial taking of hydroxychloroquine...

Jun 4, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Snapchat curbs Trump for inciting 'racial violence'

[SAN FRANCISCO] Snapchat on Wednesday became the latest social network moving to curb the reach US President Donald...

Jun 4, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

US suspends flights by Chinese airlines in new spat with Beijing

[WASHINGTON] Washington on Wednesday ordered the suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines into and out of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.