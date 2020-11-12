You are here

US: Dow, S&P 500 drop at open as Covid-19 cases surge

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 10:47 PM

AK_sp_1211.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow fell at the open on Thursday as US coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline for the mass roll-out of an effective vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.72 points, or 0.56 per cent, at the open to 29,231.91.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.99 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 3,562.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.07 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 11,802.50 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

