You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Dow, S&P 500 edge to records after US-China trade deal signed

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 6:12 AM

WH_nyse _211182.jpg
The Dow and S&P 500 edged to records on Wednesday following a volatile session marked the signing of the long-awaited US-China trade agreement.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The Dow and S&P 500 edged to records on Wednesday following a volatile session marked the signing of the long-awaited US-China trade agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent to finish at 29,030.22, and the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent to 3,289.29.

Meanwhile, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.1 per cent to end at 9.258.70.

Analysts said the choppy trading session reflected worries about lofty US stock valuations following the market's surge since the fall.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We've been on a tear since mid-October," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, who said investors likely will wait for more earnings reports from big companies before moving significantly further.

SEE ALSO

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end choppy session lower

"It's going to take a lot of good new news to get the market to take another leg higher," he said.

The trade deal between the world's dominant economic powers called off some US tariffs that had been planned on Chinese goods, and obliged China to beef up purchases of American crops and other exports and provide intellectual property protections for US technology.

Investors have cheered the deal following nearly two years of conflict in which US-China trade tensions occasionally flared, pressuring stocks.

Still, Oxford Economics described the agreement as a "fragile truce," warning that "while the deal is a step in the right direction, further tariff rollbacks should not be expected until after the elections, and broken promises could lead to tariffs snapping back in the coming months."

Among individual companies, Goldman Sachs dipped 0.2 per cent as it reported lower fourth-quarter due in part to a one-time charge of US$1.1 billion for legal costs connected to probes into the bank's role in the 1MDB scandal.

Among other companies reporting results, Bank of America fell 1.8 per cent and UnitedHealth Group gained 2.8 per cent.

Target plunged 6.6 per cent after the big-box retailer reported disappointing sales for the critical holiday shopping season.

Target's comparable sales grew just 1.4 per cent in November and December, with weakness in electronics, toys and some other categories weighing on performance.

AFP

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

In blow to Eurogroup head, European Commission criticises Portugal's budget

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission said on Wednesday that Portugal's draft budget for 2020 that envisages a small...

Jan 16, 2020 07:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Unplanned outages at North American refineries hit five-year high: data

[BENGALURU] Refineries in the United States, Canada and Mexico last year experienced some 2,000 unplanned outages...

Jan 16, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Meghan visits Canada women's shelter in first public outing

[VANCOUVER] Prince Harry's wife Meghan has visited a women's shelter in Vancouver, her first public appearance since...

Jan 16, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Greek PM proposes top female judge as next president

[ATHENS] Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday nominated top female judge Ekaterini...

Jan 16, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

Iran crown prince predicts regime will collapse within months

[WASHINGTON] The heir of Iran's deposed monarchy predicted on Wednesday that the clerical regime will collapse...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly