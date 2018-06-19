You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Dow, S&P 500 fall on trade war worries

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 6:06 AM

US-FINANCE-NYSE-CLOSE-211724.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks mostly fell on Monday as worries about rising trade tensions between the US and China offset gains by petroleum-linked companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent to 24,987.54.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 per cent to 2,773.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was essentially flat at 7,747.03.

Analysts said investors were still jittery following Friday's tit-for-tat announcements by the US and China announcing new tariff measures. Markets fear a further escalation of measure that could derail the global economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Trade concerns are the bulk of the issue here," said Nate Thooft of Manulife Asset Management, adding that shares would be down more if people sensed a genuine crisis.

"Investors are looking through this situation by saying, 'This is not really a trade war but maybe a trade battle' as the dollar amounts we are talking amount are pretty small in the grand scheme of the volume of trade that occurs between these major nations."

Dow members Boeing and Caterpillar, two big players in China, both lost almost one percent.

But petroleum producers such as Apache and ConocoPhillips both jumped about two per cent as oil prices rallied ahead of an upcoming Opec meeting.

But consumer-oriented stocks were under pressure, including Procter & Gamble, which shed two per cent, Kraft Heinz, which lost 1.2 per cent and CVS Health, which slumped 3.4 per cent.

Google parent Alphabet gained 1.8 per cent after announcing it would invest US$550 million in Chinese retail giant JD.com. Shares of JD.com also climbed 0.4 per cent.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

BP_OCBC_190618_4.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC keen to expand into onshore wealth management in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening