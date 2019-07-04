You are here

US: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records ahead of July 4 holiday

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 6:04 AM

Wall street(AFP)_0.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks surged to records on Wednesday in a holiday-shortened session as a plethora of mixed US economic data appeared to boost the odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

All three major indices shot to records, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.7 per cent at 26,961.52 at the closing bell.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent to 2,995.53, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 8,170.23.

Markets closed early in anticipation of Thursday's Independence Day holiday and will reopen on Friday.

