You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Dow up 4.9% as stocks end volatile session much higher

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 6:01 AM

nz_nyse_110320.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished a topsy-turvy session sharply higher on Tuesday in anticipation of US stimulus measures as oil prices bounced.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished a topsy-turvy session sharply higher on Tuesday in anticipation of US stimulus measures as oil prices bounced.

A day after suffering its worst decline in more than 11 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average piled on more than 1,150 points, or 4.9 per cent, to reach 25,016.38 at the closing bell.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 4.9 per cent to 2,881.84, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.0 per cent to 8,344.25.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

Experts urge low-risk virus patients not to overwhelm hospitals

[PARIS] People at low risk of falling seriously ill with the new coronavirus must do everything possible to avoid...

Mar 11, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Putin lays out path to staying in power

[MOSCOW] Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out a path on Tuesday to staying in power beyond 2024, as lawmakers...

Mar 11, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says no need for him to get coronavirus test

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would be happy to get a coronavirus test but that he has been...

Mar 11, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Flawed coronavirus test strategy contributed to US spread: experts

[WASHINGTON] Faulty test kits for the novel coronavirus coupled with a diagnostic strategy that initially targeted...

Mar 11, 2020 06:55 AM
Banking & Finance

More cleaning, few visitors at Chicago trading pits due to coronavirus

[CHICAGO] Exchange operators in Chicago and London are making contingency plans and stepping up cleaning for open-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.