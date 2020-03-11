US: Dow up 4.9% as stocks end volatile session much higher

Wall Street stocks finished a topsy-turvy session sharply higher on Tuesday in anticipation of US stimulus measures as oil prices bounced.

A day after suffering its worst decline in more than 11 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average piled on more than 1,150 points, or 4.9 per cent, to reach 25,016.38 at the closing bell.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 4.9 per cent to 2,881.84, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.0 per cent to 8,344.25.

AFP