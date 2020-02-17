You are here

US financial markets closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 10:59 PM

Feb 17, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian authorities call for calm after radiation found at housing complex near Jakarta

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's nuclear authorities said on Monday they would investigate the radioactive contamination of a...

Feb 17, 2020 10:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Trendlines, Agriline to invest US$6.1m in portfolio companies

AGRILINE, the investment vehicle owned by a trust of which Trendlines' controlling shareholder Vincent Tchenguiz is...

Feb 17, 2020 10:05 PM
Companies & Markets

JEP unit reaches settlement with Korea-domiciled plaintiff YG-1 Co

AEROSPACE component maker JEP Holdings said on Monday that its wholly-owned unit JEP Industrades has entered into a...

Feb 17, 2020 09:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Talkmed Q4 net profit rises 19%, declares S$0.013 per share dividend

TALKMED on Monday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$10.9 million, up 18.9 per cent from the same period a year...

Feb 17, 2020 09:51 PM
Government & Economy

Thai army to transfer control of land after mass shooting

[BANGKOK] Thailand's army agreed on Monday to transfer management control of 160,000 hectares of commercial land to...

