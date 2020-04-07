You are here

US: Hope for end to virus buoys Wall Street, Dow ends +7.7%

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 6:07 AM

nz_nyse_070431.jpg
Hopes that the economy-crushing coronavirus pandemic might be easing sent Wall Street climbing sharply on Monday, with all three main indices higher at the close of trading.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average powered more than 1,600 points higher, a gain of 7.7 per cent, to close at 22,679.99 after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the death rate in the hardest-hit US state was "effectively flat" for the past two days even as he extended a lockdown until the end of the month.

The broad-based S&P 500 closed at 2,663.68, a gain of 7.0 per cent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq won 7.3 per cent to finish at 7,913.24.

AFP

