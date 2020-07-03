You are here

Home > Stocks

US jobs data underpins Singapore stocks

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 5:40 PM
angelat@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE shares traded mostly higher on the back of better-than-expected US jobs data, though analysts warned jobless claims were still elevated.

Investors cheered data showing payrolls rose by 4.8 million in June after an upwardly revised 2.7 million gain in the prior month.

The Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,648.64 and hit an intraday high of 2,660.27, before closing at 2,652.94 - up 16.25 points, or 0.62 per cent.

A total of 1.7 billion securities worth S$931.4 million were traded. There were 249 gainers to 168 losers.

Jingyi Pan, IG’s market strategist, said: “Singapore market looks to depart from the short-term downtrend, anchoring (the STI) around the 2,600 level.”

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.3%

News that China’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June also underpinned the market. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 58.4, the highest reading since April 2010, from May’s 55.0, pulling further away from the trough hit in February as the coronavirus lockdown paralysed the economy.

But upside was capped by news that in Singapore, retail sales fell 52.1 per cent on year in May 2020 - the lowest recorded decline since 1986 when growth rate data was first compiled.

Healthcare-related Medtecs International, which also makes disposable personal protective equipment (PPE), continued to enjoy active trading on the back of Covid-19 pandemic. The stock, which was trading around single digit Singapore cents in past years, closed at S$0.50.

Top Glove, the world’s largest rubber glove maker, also continued its uptrend. Year-to-date, the group’s share price has increased four-fold from S$1.54 last year to S$6 on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 05:26 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's Moon shuffles top aides in bid to revive North Korea talks

[SEOUL] South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Friday tapped officials known for advocating inter-Korean engagement...

Jul 3, 2020 05:13 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore had 880 visitor arrivals in May 2020, down from 1.49m in May 2019: STB

SINGAPORE had just 880 visitor arrivals in May 2020, as the country remained closed to short-term visitors to stem...

Jul 3, 2020 05:05 PM
Transport

Fiat considering ways to cut cash dividend in PSA merger

[MILAN] Fiat Chrysler is considering ways to reduce a planned 5.50 billion euro (S$8.63 billion) cash pay-out which...

Jul 3, 2020 04:49 PM
Government & Economy

Britain to extend pandemic relief in auto finance, high-cost credit

[LONDON] Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Friday proposed extending pandemic relief measures for...

Jul 3, 2020 04:47 PM
Technology

Uber is coming to Tokyo after six years in Japan

[TOKYO] After six years in Japan, Uber Technologies is finally coming to Tokyo.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.