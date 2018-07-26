US: Nasdaq falls at open as Facebook leads tech selloff

The Nasdaq Composite opened 1 per cent lower on Thursday as Facebook led a selloff in technology stocks.

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq Composite opened 1 per cent lower on Thursday as Facebook led a selloff in technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was buoyed after the European Union and the United States agreed to negotiate on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 25,468.55.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.58 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 2,835.49. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.20 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 7,848.04 at the opening bell.

REUTERS