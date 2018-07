[NEW YORK] Wall Street was back in buying mode on Thursday, pushing the Nasdaq to a fresh record as high hopes for earnings season overshadowed trade war fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 per cent to close at 24,924.89.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.9 per cent to 2,798.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.4 per cent to finish at 7,823.92, its first record since June 20.

AFP