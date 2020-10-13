You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Nasdaq jumps 2.6% as tech leads stocks to close higher

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 6:03 AM

nz_nyse_131027.jpg
Tech shares led US stocks higher on Monday, with Apple surging ahead of a new iPhone launch as investors shrugged off the stalemate over US stimulus talks in Washington.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Tech shares led US stocks higher on Monday, with Apple surging ahead of a new iPhone launch as investors shrugged off the stalemate over US stimulus talks in Washington.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.6 per cent to 11,876.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.9 per cent to 28,837.52, while the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.6 per cent to 3,534.22.

Apple soared 6.4 per cent ahead of a much-anticipated event where the tech giant is expected to unveil its 5G-capable iPhone 12 line-up.

Wedbush Securities called the new iPhone "Apple's most important product cycle since the iPhone 6 in 2014," with demand by Chinese consumers to upgrade to the phone expected to be strong.

SEE ALSO

US markets closed for Columbus Day

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other large technology companies such as Facebook and Google parent Alphabet also posted big gains, although there was no obvious catalyst for the move, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

The latest maneuverings by the White House on fiscal stimulus suggests significant difficulty in reaching an agreement before the November 3 election, but investors are becoming more confident of a larger deal down the road.

Mr Hogan said many investors believe the Democrats will retake the White House under former Vice-President Joe Biden, and that Mr Biden's widening lead in the polls means a contested election has become less likely.

"That narrative has shifted and Wall Street seems to be warming to a blue wave," Mr Hogan said, adding that investors now anticipate a larger stimulus package after the election.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 07:03 AM
Life & Culture

The life of Ghosn: Fugitive tycoon to star in screen productions

[PARIS] Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn and his wife will take part in a documentary and a mini-series about his...

Oct 13, 2020 06:59 AM
Consumer

UK unions urge government to take action over Amazon workers' rights

[LONDON] Two unions on Monday called on the British government to demand that Amazon improve working conditions for...

Oct 13, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

G-20 eyeing six-month debt relief extension: World Bank's Malpass

[WASHINGTON] G-20 countries may only approve a six-month debt relief extension amid lagging committment to the pact...

Oct 13, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Microsoft targets malware vendor Trickbot amid US election fears

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft said Monday it had taken down malware vendor Trickbot in an effort to thwart attempts to...

Oct 13, 2020 06:51 AM
Consumer

Disney revamps itself to emphasise streaming

[NEW YORK] Disney announced on Monday a reorganisation of its media and entertainment business that aims to further...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

The threat of cyber attacks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for