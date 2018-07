Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by PepsiCo's strong quarterly results and gains in energy shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.38 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 24,806.97.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.39 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,788.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.43 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 7,770.63 at the opening bell.

REUTERS