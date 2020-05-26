You are here

US: S&P 500 breaches 3,000 mark for first time since early March

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 9:51 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks surged at the open and S&P 500 breached a major technical barrier on Tuesday as business restarts and optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine helped investors overlook Sino-US tensions.

The S&P 500 rose 2.2 per cent to 3,020 points at the open, rising above 3,000, a key psychological level for the first time since March 5.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316.68 points, or 1.29 per cent, at the open to 24,781.84. The Nasdaq Composite gained 176.63 points, or 1.89 per cent, to 9,501.21 at the opening bell.

