US: S&P 500 crosses 3,300 on trade deal, Morgan Stanley earnings

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 10:43 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.73 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 29,131.95.
AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 crossed 3,300 for the first time and the Dow and the Nasdaq opened at new highs on Thursday, after the United States and China signed an initial trade deal and Morgan Stanley wrapped up big bank earnings on a strong note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.73 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 29,131.95.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.68 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 3,302.97. The Nasdaq Composite gained 54.75 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 9,313.45 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

