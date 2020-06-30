You are here
US: S&P 500, Dow dip at open on virus fears, US-China tensions
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened lower on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering US-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the S&P 500's best quarter since 1998.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.37 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 25,512.43, and the S&P 500 opened lower by 3.04 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 3,050.20. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.13 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 9,875.29 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
