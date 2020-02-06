You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on China tariff cut

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 11:04 PM

doc79698qmtacj5hacs1ev_doc76nycqno0uo1f9ulmek.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.73 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 29,388.58.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs at the open on Thursday as China's plan to chop additional tariffs on some American goods by 50 per cent helped ease fears over the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.73 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 29,388.58.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.23 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 3,344.92.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 32.30 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 9,540.98 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 10:11 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 2 new local cases; 1 appears to have no link to previous cases

[SINGAPORE] Two more Singaporeans were confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus, said the Ministry of...

Feb 6, 2020 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese city accused of stealing virus masks from hard-hit neighbour

[BEIJING] A Chinese city with only eight confirmed cases of a new coronavirus has been accused of intercepting a...

Feb 6, 2020 09:48 PM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler profit skids as sales slow

[MILAN] US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler said Thursday its net earnings fell by nearly a fifth last year as sales...

Feb 6, 2020 09:30 PM
Government & Economy

Lagarde says ECB running out of room to fight global threats

[LONDON] European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said a decade of crisis fighting has left policy makers...

Feb 6, 2020 09:01 PM
Banking & Finance

China drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus

[SHANGHAI] China's President Xi Jinping is enlisting the state-dominated financial sector in a war against a virus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly