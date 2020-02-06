US: S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on China tariff cut

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.73 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 29,388.58.

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs at the open on Thursday as China's plan to chop additional tariffs on some American goods by 50 per cent helped ease fears over the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.23 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 3,344.92.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 32.30 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 9,540.98 at the opening bell.

REUTERS