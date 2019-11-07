You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow open at record highs on trade deal optimism

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 10:47 PM

doc77vhqsh6g4n13lnz8h9d_doc73urm9a3oxf15czpcs3.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.60 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 27,590.16.
AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes hit record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in technology stocks on signs of progress in US-China trade relations and a fresh batch of largely upbeat earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.60 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 27,590.16.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.24 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 3,087.02. The Nasdaq Composite gained 44.48 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 8,455.11 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 10:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Koh Bros Q3 net profit down by 38.6% to S$1.01 million on construction weakness

MAINBOARD-LISTED construction player Koh Brothers saw third-quarter net profit plunge on lower sales, as the...

Nov 7, 2019 10:15 PM
Government & Economy

China says it has agreed with US to cancel tariffs in phases

[BEIJING] China and the United States have agreed to cancel in phases the tariffs imposed during their months-long...

Nov 7, 2019 09:59 PM
Real Estate

India's 250b-rupee fund can only help 6% of stalled constructions

[NEW DELHI] India's plan to set up a 250 billion-rupee (S$4.7 billion) fund to salvage stalled residential projects...

Nov 7, 2019 09:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

Lynas hunts for Malaysia waste storage site as deadline looms

[KUALA LUMPUR] Lynas Corp is working to select a site in Malaysia's Pahang state to build a storage facility for low...

Nov 7, 2019 09:10 PM
Transport

Austrian Airlines to slash jobs over 'brutal competition'

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa on Thursday said it was slashing 700 to 800 jobs at its Austrian Airlines subsidiary, more...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly