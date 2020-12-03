You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500 edges to another record in mixed Wall Street session

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 6:04 AM

rk_NYSE_031220.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly higher on Wednesday as investors weighed signs of economic weakness caused by rising Covid-19 cases against further progress on vaccines.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly higher on Wednesday as investors weighed signs of economic weakness caused by rising Covid-19 cases against further progress on vaccines.

After opening lower, the S&P 500 pushed to a second straight record at 3,669.01, up 0.2 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent to 29,883.79, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent to 12,349.37.

Payroll services firm ADP said private employment rose by 307,000 positions last month, seasonally adjusted, though that gain lagged the expected level and was slower than October's upwardly revised gain of 404,000.

Investors also took in a fairly downcast Federal Reserve report on economic conditions, with four of 12 regions seeing little or no growth, while four others saw activity begin to dip last month.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But markets cheered news Britain cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine beginning next week, a major step in efforts to move the global economy beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

That news also lifted Pfizer shares 3.5 per cent.

Another big gainer was Dow member Boeing, which surged 5.1 per cent as American Airlines undertook a test flight of the 737 MAX for media in the latest effort to reassure the flying public following two deadly crashes that led to a lengthy grounding of the plane.

Shares also got support from news Boeing is close to announcing new orders with Ryanair to supply the Irish carrier additional MAX planes.

Salesforce dropped 8.6 per cent after it announced a US$27.7 billion acquisition of Slack Technologies, giving the business software giant a broader array of tools as the pandemic fuels a remote work trend.

Some analysts questioned the transaction, including whether the price was too high. Slack fell 2.6 per cent.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Total Covid cases in Americas up by 30% in one month

[WASHINGTON] The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases surged by nearly 30 per cent across the Americas in just one...

Dec 3, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US expects 100 million people vaccinated by February

[WASHINGTON] The US hopes to have immunised 100 million people against Covid-19 by the end of February, a top...

Dec 3, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve sees more signs activity slowing as optimism wanes

[WASHINGTON] More US regions saw economic activity stall or slow in November as Covid-19 cases surged, and...

Dec 3, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Biden set to revamp US trade tactics - but not policy

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden undoubtedly has plans to roll back many of President Donald Trump's policies...

Dec 3, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal as talks grind on

[BRUSSELS] Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned on Wednesday he can not guarantee he will strike a trade...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for