You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500 ends at record on dovish Federal Reserve, rally in oil shares

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 6:40 AM

BP_NYSE_210619_23.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 finished at a record high on Thursday, boosted by a rally in oil-linked shares amid new US-Iran tensions and continued positive sentiment over the Federal Reserve's dovish tilt.

The broad-based equity index ended the day at 2,954.18, up 1.0 per cent from Wednesday's close and about eight points over the record set in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 per cent to finish the session at 26,753.17, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 8,051.34.

Investors were cheered by the Fed's policy statement and news conference Wednesday, which opened the door to a potential interest rate cut as soon as July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The market also shrugged off a dip in the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note - which is often seen as an angst-producing harbinger of economic weakness.

"Stocks are higher across the board ... as the Fed's dovish shift continues to fuel the rally across asset classes," Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman said in a midday note.

While the gains were broad-based, petroleum-linked shares were especially buoyant as oil prices rallied in the wake of heightening tensions between the US and Iran after Iran shot down a US spy drone.

Apache won 3.1 per cent, Halliburton 4.9 per cent and Transocean 4.7 per cent.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Must Read

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

BT_20190621_RATE21_3814837.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

US Fed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening