US: S&P 500 hits record high on trade optimism

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday, as investors piled into riskier assets after the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks.

The benchmark index surpassed its previous record high of 2,964.15 hit on June 21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205.90 points, or 0.77 per cent, at the open to 26,805.86. The S&P 500 opened higher by 29.65 points, or 1.01 [per cent, at 2,971.41.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 139.61 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 8,145.85 at the opening bell.

REUTERS