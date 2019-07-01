You are here

US: S&P 500 hits record high on trade optimism

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 10:00 PM

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday, as investors piled into riskier assets after the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks.
Bloomberg

The benchmark index surpassed its previous record high of 2,964.15 hit on June 21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205.90 points, or 0.77 per cent, at the open to 26,805.86. The S&P 500 opened higher by 29.65 points, or 1.01 [per cent, at 2,971.41.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 139.61 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 8,145.85 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

