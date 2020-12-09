You are here
US: S&P 500 hits record high on vaccine, stimulus bets
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 hit a record high moments after the open on Wednesday, as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically sensitive stocks such as banks and industrials.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.73 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 3,705.98, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.93 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 30,229.81, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 8.91 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 12,591.69 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
