You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs after solid earnings

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 6:11 AM

BP_NYSE_240419_5.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped to all-time records on Tuesday following a barrage of mostly positive earnings reports that boosted confidence in the economic outlook.

The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 2,933.68, up 0.9 per cent and three points above the previous record in September.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.3 per cent to 8,120.82, also a record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 per cent, rising to 26,656.39, leaving it about 170 points short of its own all-time high.

Investors had been cautious heading into first-quarter earnings period, owing to expectations for an overall drop in profits.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But a broad range of companies charged higher on Tuesday following earnings reports, including defense giant Lockheed Martin, soft drinks company Coca-Cola, toymaker Hasbro and social media company Twitter.

The strong results have lifted expectations that stocks could continue to rise, even after an almost unbroken climb higher throughout 2019 so far.

"We are now seeing more signs of solid economic growth, as well as indications that companies not only are reporting better than expected first-quarter earnings, but also are continuing to guide for modest earnings growth throughout 2019," said Kate Warne, an investment strategist at Edward Jones.

Not every company that reported results pushed higher. Procter & Gamble reported better-than-expected profits and a solid five per cent increase in organic sales, but still shed 2.7 per cent. Briefing.com attributed the drop to profit-taking.

Harley-Davidson dropped two percent after reporting a 26.8 per cent decline in first-quarter earnings, due in part to the continued hit from European tariffs. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday cited the company's plight in vowing to retaliate against the EU.

But department store chain Kohl's surged 12 per cent after announcing it was expanding a pilot programme at 100 stores to accept returns for Amazon items.

Kohl's will offer the programme at all of its more than 1,150 locations nationwide starting in July.

AFP

Editor's Choice

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_Heng Swee Keat _240419_6.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

lwx_oil _240419_7.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices to stay hot as upside factors pile on

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening