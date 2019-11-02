You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records after strong US jobs data

Sat, Nov 02, 2019 - 6:03 AM

nz_nyse_021123.jpg
Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records Friday following good US jobs data and positive comments from officials about progress on a partial trade deal with China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records Friday following good US jobs data and positive comments from officials about progress on a partial trade deal with China.

The S&P 500 rose 1.0 per cent to end at a new high of 3,066.91, notching its third record this week, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.1 per cent, pushing past the all-time high set in July to close at 8,386.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 1.1 per cent to 27,347.36, only 12 points shy of its own record.

Markets were cheered by the strong laboir market, after the government reported that US firms added 128,000 net new jobs last month, much better than the 80,000 projected by analysts and in spite of the hit from the lengthy General Motors strike.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors also greeted comments from US and Chinese officials reporting progress in the efforts to finalise the partial trade bargain that US President Donald Trump announced three weeks ago.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks pull back amid unease over growth, trade

Adding to the positive sentiment has been a better-than-expected earnings season and the third in a series of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

"Interest rates have been moving in the right direction for quite a bit of time," said Tom Cahill of Ventura Wealth Management.

"There is a feeling that late in the year we'll start to see the benefits of interest rates decreasing (with) growth maybe reaccelerating."

Among companies reporting results, Exxon Mobil jumped 3.0 per cent after posting better-than-expected profits, while Chevron was flat on results that lagged expectations.

Fitbit, a wearable technology company, surged 15.2 per cent after it agreed to be acquired by Google for $2.1 billion.

The move advances Google's expansion into hardware while Fitbit has struggled against rivals including Apple. Google's parent Alphabet climbed 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Colgate-Palmolive shed 2.6 per cent, Pinterest dived 17.1 per cent and American International Group gained 1.5 per cent.

AFP

BREAKING

Nov 2, 2019 06:01 AM
Government & Economy

US adds surprisingly strong 128,000 jobs in Oct amid GM strike

[WASHINGTON] The US labour market took a hit in October from an extended strike at General Motors (GM), but the...

Nov 2, 2019 05:56 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end week on cheery note after US and Chinese data

[BENGALURU] European shares clocked their best day in over a week on Friday, as upbeat jobs data from the United...

Nov 2, 2019 05:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises nearly 4% on US-China trade hopes, but sets weekly decline

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose nearly 4 per cent on Friday on signs of progress in US-China trade talks and stronger-...

Nov 1, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 1, 2019 05:52 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close flat on Friday, up 1.4% on the week

BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED manufacturing data from China competed with trade talk worries for investors' attention on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly