You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending Wall Street rally

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 6:18 AM

rk_NYSE_030920.jpg
Wall Street stocks rocketed higher again on Wednesday with the Nasdaq ending above 12,000 for the first time as investors shrugged off disappointing employment data and a cautious Federal Reserve report.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rocketed higher again on Wednesday with the Nasdaq ending above 12,000 for the first time as investors shrugged off disappointing employment data and a cautious Federal Reserve report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.6 per cent at 29,100.50.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq again ended with fresh records, with the S&P winning 1.5 per cent to close at 3,580.84 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advancing 1.0 per cent to 12,056.44, its fourth straight record.

The surge came despite disappointing hiring data from private payrolls firm ADP and a tepid assessment of US economic conditions from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed noted "rising instances of furloughed workers being laid off permanently as demand remained soft," especially in the hard-hit services industries.

SEE ALSO

US: Tech stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs at open

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Home and vehicle sales were strong but "many districts noted a slowing pace of growth in these areas, and total spending was still far below pre-pandemic levels," the Fed said in its beige book survey of economic conditions.

But countering those features, analysts have attributed the surge to positive market momentum and investors' "fear of missing out" on further gains.

Other factors behind the surge include optimism about coronavirus therapeutics and vaccines and broad confidence that Washington will eventually reach a deal on fiscal stimulus "although that's getting frustratingly slow," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 04:19 PM
Transport

Cattle ship capsized in storm off Japan, rescued crewman says

[TOKYO] A ship carrying 43 crew and nearly 6,000 cattle from New Zealand to China capsized after losing an engine in...

Sep 3, 2020 04:19 PM
Government & Economy

Dubai seeks to attract wealthy foreign retirees as expats leave

[DUBAI] Dubai is seeking to attract wealthy foreign retirees as the economy of the Middle East trade and tourism hub...

Sep 3, 2020 03:59 PM
Technology

Amazon, Verizon may invest over US$4b in India's Vodafone Idea

[BENGALURU] US wireless carrier Verizon Communications and Amazon.com may invest more than US$4 billion for a stake...

Sep 3, 2020 03:53 PM
Technology

Japan's hottest tech IPO in 5 years shows retail trading fever

[TOKYO] A little known company specialised in artificial intelligence has gained more than sevenfold since its...

Sep 3, 2020 03:49 PM
Transport

Nissan's China sales slow in August when Toyota, Honda surge

[BEIJING] Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4 per cent in August from a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, OCBC, Alibaba Pictures, SK Jewellery, Oceanus

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.3%

OCBC makes third round of rate revisions on 360 account

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.