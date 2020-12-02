You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on vaccine, stimulus hopes

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 6:09 AM

rk_NYSE_021220.jpg
Major US stock indices closed at records again on Tuesday as optimism over potential coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in Congress offset worries about rising Covid-19 cases.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Major US stock indices closed at records again on Tuesday as optimism over potential coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in Congress offset worries about rising Covid-19 cases.

All three major indices won solid gains, with the broad-based S&P 500 ending at 3,662.45, up 1.1 per cent, topping last week's record.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.3 per cent to finish at 12,355.11, also a record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6 per cent to 29,823.92.

The market was back in rally mode after pausing Monday when equities finished lower.

The European Medicines Agency said it would hold an extraordinary meeting on December 29 "at the latest" to consider emergency approval for a vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech and US giant Pfizer.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The announcement further advances the timeframe to finally bring the pandemic under control after it has dragged down the global economy.

France plans to prioritise the most fragile and exposed groups to receive the vaccine in early 2021, followed by a second campaign for the rest of the population between April and June, President Emmanuel Macron announced.

"For the first time since the pandemic began, there is now hope for a brighter future," OECD chief economist Laurence Boone wrote a global economic outlook that said vaccines could enable the global economy to reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year.

Markets also were cheered by the revival of efforts on Capitol Hill to enact a fiscal package to support the coronavirus-ravaged US economy.

President-elect Joe Biden presented his economic team and called for immediate relief.

Janet Yellen, Mr Biden's pick for Treasury secretary, warned that "inaction will produce self-reinforcing downturn causing yet more devastation." "So many people struggling to put food on the table and pay bills and rent. It's an American tragedy," she said.

These developments helped counter worries about rising US coronavirus cases that public officials fear will worsen in the coming weeks once the toll from the Thanksgiving holiday surfaces.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Biden calls on US Congress to pass 'robust' relief plan

[WILMINGTON, United States] President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Congress to quickly approve a "robust"...

Dec 2, 2020 07:05 AM
Transport

BlackBerry, Amazon team up on smart car software platform

[SAN FRANCISCO] BlackBerry and Amazon on Tuesday announced an alliance to create a cloud computing platform that...

Dec 2, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Members worry EU will bend as Brexit talks run out of road

[BRUSSELS] EU member states on Tuesday warned European negotiators not to lose their nerve in negotiations with...

Dec 2, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud

[WASHINGTON] US Attorney General Bill Barr said on Tuesday that the Justice Department has found no evidence of...

Dec 2, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

US scientists developing nasal spray to prevent Covid-19

[Washington] Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania and the biotech firm Regeneron are investigating whether...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Giuliani said to have discussed a pardon with Trump

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

OECD cuts global forecast, urges governments to maintain support

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for