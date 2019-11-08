US: S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as trade-fueled rally pauses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, rose 11.40 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 27,686.20.

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week fueled by rising hopes of a US-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 3,081.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.85 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 8,422.67 at the opening bell.

REUTERS