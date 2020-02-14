US: S&P 500, Nasdaq tick higher at open

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.16 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 29,440.47.

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Friday helped by chipmakers' shares after Nvidia issued an upbeat quarterly sales forecast, but concerns about the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak kept gains in check.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.14 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 3,378.08. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.94 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 9,728.90 at the opening bell.

