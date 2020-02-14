You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq tick higher at open

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 10:47 PM

doc79ad0iu04hg1gn8nwbri_doc76obf2covwjn2bmw91w.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.16 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 29,440.47.
PHOTO:AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Friday helped by chipmakers' shares after Nvidia issued an upbeat quarterly sales forecast, but concerns about the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.16 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 29,440.47.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.14 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 3,378.08. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.94 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 9,728.90 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 10:52 PM
Government & Economy

Boeing woes weigh on US industrial output in January

[WASHINGTON] The shutdown of Boeing production lines for the grounded 737 MAX continued to undercut US industrial...

Feb 14, 2020 10:35 PM
Life & Culture

St Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks US suitors

[ROME] In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a US...

Feb 14, 2020 10:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Pacific Star's Q2 net loss widens to S$6.63 million; board still thinks it can continue as going concern

CATALIST-LISTED property developer Pacific Star Development sank further into the red in the second quarter, as the...

Feb 14, 2020 10:15 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong government to seek HK25b to fight virus outbreak

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's government will seek approval from the territory's legislature for at least HK$25 billion (S...

Feb 14, 2020 09:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Centurion Corp gets lease extension for Toh Guan dormitory redevelopment

MAINBOARD-LISTED housing operator Centurion Corp will get to use a site in Toh Guan as a workers’ dormitory for an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly