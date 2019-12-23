US: S&P 500 notches another record high as Trump fuels trade optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.69 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 28,491.78.

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened at another record high on Monday as President Donald Trump said an initial US-China trade pact would be signed "very shortly", while Boeing rose 3 per cent after it fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.69 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 28,491.78. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.83 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 3,226.05, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.24 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 8,950.20 at the opening bell.

REUTERS