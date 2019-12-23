You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500 notches another record high as Trump fuels trade optimism

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 10:47 PM

doc78j4mev9n8zmkvub8c3_doc76obf2covwjn2bmw91w.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.69 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 28,491.78.
AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened at another record high on Monday as President Donald Trump said an initial US-China trade pact would be signed "very shortly", while Boeing rose 3 per cent after it fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.69 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 28,491.78. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.83 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 3,226.05, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.24 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 8,950.20 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 10:52 PM
Government & Economy

Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down, Chair David Calhoun named chief

[NEW YORK] Boeing on Monday replaced its embattled chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, saying a change was needed as...

Dec 23, 2019 10:35 PM
Life & Culture

Notre Dame will not host Christmas Mass, a first in more than 200 years

[PARIS] Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will not hold Christmas services this week for the first time in over two...

Dec 23, 2019 10:30 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL Investments New Zealand starts sales at 2 Auckland properties

CDL Investments New Zealand, the 66 per cent-owned subsidiary of City Developments that is listed in New Zealand,...

Dec 23, 2019 10:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Anchor Resources pushes back bond maturity, to raise new funds

ANCHOR Resources said on Monday that minority shareholder Gan Huai Shi, who holds S$1 million in par value of non-...

Dec 23, 2019 09:45 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe urges Hong Kong freedoms in Xi meeting

[BEIJING] Hong Kong should "continue to be free and open", Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Chinese...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly