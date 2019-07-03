You are here

US: S&P 500 opens at record high on rising rate cut hopes

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 9:51 PM

The S&P 500 index hit a record high at the open on Wednesday, boosted by healthcare stocks, as bets of an interest rate cut were spurred by fears of a slowing global economy due to simmering trade tensions.
This is the second time the benchmark index has hit an intraday all-time high this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.64 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 26,832.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.07 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,978.08. The Nasdaq Composite gained 20.48 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 8,129.57 at the opening bell. 

