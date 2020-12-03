You are here

US: S&P 500 opens flat

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 11:00 PM

file7dfhqrk3vdh13z8d786b.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened largely flat on Thursday as hopes of a swift COVID-19 vaccine-driven recovery and economic stimulus countered worries about rising coronavirus cases and high unemployment.

The S&P 500 opened lower by just 0.73 points at 3,668.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.04 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 29,920.83, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 19.89 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 12,369.26 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

