US: S&P 500 opens flat as JPMorgan results weigh

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened little changed on Tuesday, as an early boost from hopes of more Chinese stimulus for the slowing economy faded following poor results from JPMorgan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.27 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 23,914.11. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.49 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 2,585.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.48 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 6,931.39 at the opening bell.

REUTERS