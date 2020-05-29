You are here

US: S&P, Dow open lower on jitters over Trump's China response

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 9:55 PM

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened lower on Friday as investors braced for a US response to China's national security law on Hong Kong, threatening to take the shine off another month of strong gains for the stock market.
PHOTO: AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.49 points, or 0.30 per cent, at the open to 25,324.15, and the S&P 500 opened lower by 4.56 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 3,025.17.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.36 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 9,382.35 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

