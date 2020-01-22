US: S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs on waning China virus fears, earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.59 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 29,263.63.

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh all-time highs at the open on Wednesday, as investors took heart from China's efforts to contain a virus outbreak and a strong forecast from IBM.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.59 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 29,263.63. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.23 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 3,330.02. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42.81 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 9,413.61 at the opening bell.

