US: S&P, Nasdaq open at record highs as trade war fears recede

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index opened at record levels on Tuesday, lifted by hopes that a trade deal between the United States and Mexico will go some way to averting a global trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.06 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 26,092.70. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.71 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,901.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 21.11 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 8,039.01 at the opening bell.

REUTERS