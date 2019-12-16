US: S&P, Nasdaq open at record highs on China data, trade deal

THE S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Monday, helped by upbeat data from China and a cooling of US-China trade tensions.

But Boeing slipped on worries over production changes to its grounded 737 jets, keeping Dow's gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.29 points or 0.2 per cent at the open to 28,191.67, the S&P 500 opened higher by 14.83 points or 0.47 per cent at 3,183.63, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 56.43 points or 0.65 per cent to 8,791.31.