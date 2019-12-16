You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P, Nasdaq open at record highs on China data, trade deal

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 10:50 PM

THE S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Monday, helped by upbeat data from China and a cooling of US-China trade tensions.

But Boeing slipped on worries over production changes to its grounded 737 jets, keeping Dow's gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.29 points or 0.2 per cent at the open to 28,191.67, the S&P 500 opened higher by 14.83 points or 0.47 per cent at 3,183.63, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 56.43 points or 0.65 per cent to 8,791.31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 07:30 AM
Consumer

French hoax costs Bloomberg 5m euros in fines

[PARIS] France's financial markets watchdog on Monday hit Bloomberg with a five million euro (S$7.6 million) fine...

Dec 17, 2019 07:09 AM
Technology

Copyright probe, raids stoke fear in Russian IT

[MOSCOW] Russia's tech community has expressed alarm over raids on web company Nginx, one of the country's biggest...

Dec 17, 2019 07:05 AM
Life & Culture

After 25 years, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' tops US charts

[NEW YORK] A quarter-century after releasing her holiday classic that's become one of the season's love-to-hate,...

Dec 17, 2019 07:00 AM
Consumer

US lawmakers fault regulators on T-Mobile-Sprint tie-up

[WASHINGTON] US Democratic lawmakers on Monday criticised the process for approving the merger of wireless carriers...

Dec 17, 2019 06:58 AM
Banking & Finance

Investors in cryptocurrency exchange demand founder's body be exhumed

[MONTREAL] Investors in a cryptocurrency exchange who lost access to tens of millions of dollars when the website's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly