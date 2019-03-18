You are here

US: S&P, Nasdaq open flat; Boeing drags on Dow

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 9:42 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened mixed on Monday, following the S&P 500 and Nasdaq's strongest weekly gain in 2019, while the Dow was pressured by shares of the world's largest planemaker Boeing Co.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.99 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 25,801.88.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.13 points, or 0.00 per cent, at 2,822.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.85 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 7,696.38 at the opening bell.

