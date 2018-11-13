US: S&P, Nasdaq open higher as tech rebounds

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by a rebound in technology stocks and hopes of progress in the US-China trade talks, while losses in Boeing Co and Home Depot Inc weighed on the Dow.

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by a rebound in technology stocks and hopes of progress in the US-China trade talks, while losses in Boeing Co and Home Depot Inc weighed on the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.97 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 25,321.21. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.83 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,730.05. The Nasdaq Composite gained 29.82 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 7,230.69 at the opening bell.

REUTERS