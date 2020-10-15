You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stimulus doubts send stocks to gloomy finish

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 6:35 AM

nz_nyse_151035.jpg
Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday following downbeat comments from lawmakers on the possibility of new stimulus for the struggling US economy, as well as continued fear of the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday following downbeat comments from lawmakers on the possibility of new stimulus for the struggling US economy, as well as continued fear of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 per cent to 28,514.00, while the broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.7 per cent to end at 3,488.67.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,768.73 after losing 0.8 per cent.

Traders have spent months hoping lawmakers in Washington would deliver another shot of financing to the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus downturn, but in an interview Wednesday Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was "far apart" with Democrats in negotiations.

Equities had opened cautiously higher after losing ground Tuesday, but went into the red following Mnuchin's comments, even though he said he would continue talking with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

SEE ALSO

US: Wall St opens higher as tech gains overshadow mixed banks results

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"When Mnuchin commented over the stimulus, it hit the wire and the market sold off," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential.

Also spooking investors was Johnson & Johnson's announcement this week that they had to pause their coronavirus vaccine trial after a participant became ill. Eli Lilly's vaccine trial also was halted over an unspecified safety concern.

The announcements "had a dampening effect on the market that is looking for signs and positive announcements," Mr Krosby said.

Amazon was among the major stocks sliding Wednesday, losing 2.3 per cent, along with fellow tech titans Facebook, which lost 1.6 per cent and Microsoft, which fell 0.9 per cent.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

US business creation soars to record in Q3

[WASHINGTON] US business formation soared 77 per cent in the third quarter, hitting the highest level on record...

Oct 15, 2020 06:46 AM
Transport

United Airlines posts steep loss; prepares for travel rebound

[NEW YORK] United Airlines' revenues plunged nearly 80 per cent in the third quarter compared to last year's levels...

Oct 15, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait, risking Chinese anger

[WASHINGTON] A US battleship crossed the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the US Navy said, risking angering China, which...

Oct 15, 2020 06:41 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises 2% as Opec complies with production cuts

[NEW YORK] Oil prices strengthened on Wednesday, as Opec and its allies were seen complying with a pact to cut oil...

Oct 15, 2020 06:38 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks dip on second wave fears, Brexit uncertainty

[BENGALURU] European shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday, extending a decline from the previous day as surging...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for