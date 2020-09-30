You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks dip ahead of presidential debate

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 6:09 AM

rk_NYSE_300920.jpg
Wall Street stocks dipped on Tuesday after two positive session as investors digested the latest effort to try to jumpstart Washington stimulus talks amid caution ahead of the first presidential debate.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks dipped on Tuesday after two positive session as investors digested the latest effort to try to jumpstart Washington stimulus talks amid caution ahead of the first presidential debate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.5 per cent to 27,452.66.

The broad-based S&P 500 also dropped 0.5 per cent to 3,335.47, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent at 11,085.25.

Tonight's debate in Ohio pits President Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden and comes after US politics were rocked anew by revelations from a New York Times expose that said Trump paid no taxes for 10 of the last 15 years.

Mr Biden is ahead in national polls and in several crucial swing states, but a debate win by Mr Trump could shake up that dynamic.

SEE ALSO

US: Wall Street opens flat ahead of first presidential debate

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Congressional Democrats on Monday unveiled a trimmed-down US$2.2 trillion stimulus bill, a scale still well above the level supported by Senate Republicans.

On Tuesday, a top aide to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the lawmaker had spoken for the second day in a row with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the two agreed to continue negotiating, raising hopes the impasse could end.

Consumer confidence in the US jumped to 101.8 in September, The Conference Board reported on Tuesday, ending months of decline with a 15 point-plus gain from August despite no new federal stimulus.

A note from Schwabb described markets as shrugging off the better consumer data, "with investors cautious ahead of tonight's first presidential debate."

Among individual companies, electric truck companies Nikola slid 7.4 per cent as former chairman Trevor Milton faced accusations of sexual assault, another negative headline even though Milton has left the company.

Beyond Meat jumped 9.5 per cent as it announced it is expanding its distribution partnership with Walmart to 2,400 stores in the US from 800 previously.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 07:07 AM
Technology

Suspected ransomware attack disrupts hospital chain

[WASHINGTON] A suspected ransomware attack disrupted patient care at a large chain of hospitals and clinics...

Sep 30, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

For Joe Biden, debate with Trump offers moment of truth

[WASHINGTON] Democrat Joe Biden's cautious US presidential campaign faces its most unpredictable challenge yet in...

Sep 30, 2020 07:00 AM
Garage

Neuron Mobility raises US$12m in extended Series A round

E-SCOOTER rental operator Neuron Mobility has secured US$12 million in an extended Series A investment led by...

Sep 30, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Defying EU ultimatum, British MPs approve post-Brexit bill

[LONDON] British lawmakers on Tuesday adopted a bill to regulate the UK's internal market after Brexit, defying a...

Sep 30, 2020 06:53 AM
Life & Culture

Very nice! 'Borat' sequel coming to Amazon Prime

[LOS ANGELES] A sequel to the comedy Borat has been purchased by Amazon Prime and is expected to hit the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.