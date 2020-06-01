US: Stocks dip as market digests protests, reopenings

Wall Street stocks dipped in early trading Monday as markets digested a weekend of civil rights protest across the US as the country reopened from coronavirus shutdowns.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,224.61, down 0.6 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 per cent to 3,032.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2 per cent to 9,467.69.

