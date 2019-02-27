You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks edge down as Federal Reserve stays dovish on rates

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 6:04 AM

SL_nyse_270219_17.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session slightly lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a dovish approach to further interest rate hikes.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session slightly lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a dovish approach to further interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1 per cent to end the day 26,057.98.

The broad-based S&P 500 also lost 0.1 per cent to close at 2,793.90, as did the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which finished at 7,549.30.

Mr Powell avoided any major surprises in his first of two days of congressional testimony, telling the Senate Banking Committee that inflation would fall further below the Fed's two per cent target in spite of solid growth and job gains and that the central bank would be "patient" before adjusting interest rates.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The market heard what it wanted to hear," said Nate Thooft, a senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management. "He remains dovish and data-dependent."

Consumer confidence rebounded strongly in February as shoppers put the Wall Street rout and extended government shutdown of recent months behind them, according the Conference Board survey.

After a nearly 20 per cent jump in US stocks since late December, some analysts think the market will find it hard to rise much further absent a positive catalyst, such as a final trade deal between the US and China.

Negotiators from Beijing and Washington have reported progress on the talks, and the next round of tariffs has been delayed, but there is still no final deal.

Among individual companies, Caterpillar slumped 2.4 per cent following a downgrade by UBS, which predicted the industrial giant would achieve peak earnings in 2019 but decline in 2020 as it faces headwinds in the construction and oil and gas markets.

Fellow Dow member Home Depot shed 0.8 per cent as it projected slightly lower 2019 sales growth compared with last year.

Tesla Motors dipped 0.3 per cent after the US Securities and Exchange Commission asked a federal judge to declare the company's CEO Elon Musk in contempt of court after a series of tweets the agency said violated a prior settlement regarding other statements on Twitter.

AFP

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

BT_20190227_KRSTRAITS27_3707630.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Real Estate

WeWork said to be in advanced talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in MYP Centre

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening