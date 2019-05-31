You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks edge higher; oil shares fall

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 6:04 AM

lwx_dow_310519_19.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday after two straight declines, even as petroleum-linked shares tumbled with oil prices.

Analysts said shares had been oversold during a weak May due to rising trade tensions and a drop in US Treasury bond yields that is seen as a harbinger of economic weakness.

Stocks again bobbled into negative territory at times on Thursday but the Dow Jones Industrial Average mustered a 0.2 per cent gain, rising to 25,169.88.

The broad-based S&P 500 also added 0.2 per cent at 2,788.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.3 per cent to 7,567.72.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the latest step in the protracted trade war, Chinese state media continued to ramp up criticism of the United States, and Chinese authorities reportedly suspended state purchases of American soybeans.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained pressured, a sign of strong investor demand for bonds and skittishness towards stocks.

"US stocks are higher in afternoon action following two days of solid declines but the festering US-China trade uncertainty and resurfacing global growth fears that have pressured the markets and Treasury yields as of late are keeping a lid on the gains," said a note from Charles Schwab.

Petroleum-linked shares suffered after a bearish US oil inventory report prompted a drop in oil prices. Chevron fell 1.2 per cent, Halliburton 3.7 per cent and ConocoPhillips 2.0 per cent.

Occidental Petroleum dipped 0.2 per cent after longtime investor activist Carl Icahn sued the company following its deal to acquire Anadarko Petroleum.

The suit, which criticized the transaction, is a prelude to a possible Icahn challenge for board seats on Occidental after the Anadarko deal closes.

AFP

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

Must Read

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

lwx_office workers_310519_5.jpg
May 31, 2019
Government & Economy

NWC urges employers to target training amid looming slowdown

lwx_fed_310519_27.jpg
May 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve watching potential economic risks: official

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening