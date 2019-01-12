You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks edge lower as five-day winning streak ends

Sat, Jan 12, 2019 - 6:09 AM

SL_wallst_110119_33.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished slightly lower Friday after a sleepy session as markets looked ahead to the start of earnings season next week.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished slightly lower Friday after a sleepy session as markets looked ahead to the start of earnings season next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down a hair to finish the week at 23,995.95.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost less than 0.1 per cent to end at 2,596.26, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.2 per cent to close at 6,971.48.

US stocks had risen the last five sessions on dovish reassurances from Fed officials and hopes US-China trade talks will yield a deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That streak ended on Friday, yet stocks recovered much of their losses from earlier in the day.

After a bumpy December, investors have largely set aside fears over a global economic slowdown, as well as mounting concerns over a prolonged US government shutdown due to a budget dispute between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats.

Investors are now looking ahead to fourth-quarter earnings period, which begins in earnest next week with results from JPMorgan Chase and other large banks.

Markets will be looking for signs from executives on the extent to which the economic outlook may have weakened, analysts said.

Among individual companies, General Motors surged 7 per cent after forecasting better-than-expected profits for 2018 and 2019 following job cuts announced in December.

Activision Blizzard plunged 9.4 per cent following news that video game developer Bungie will assume the Destiny game venture on its own.

Netflix jumped 4 per cent following upgrades from UBS and Raymond James.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

Most Read

1 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
2 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
3 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
4 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
5 Hyflux should be given chance to survive amid restructuring

Must Read

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

BT_20190112_PMLEE_3666577.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening